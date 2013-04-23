It happens to the best of us

I was looking around YouTube and found this rather unusual piece of footage of Shane Warne:
It's so strange, usually all you see on YouTube is his standard big-turning rippers knocking over some hapless batsman, accompanied by suitably sycophantic, cooing commentary as the great man once again shows he's the greatest leggie who's ever lived. And he undoubtedly is. But here we see he is still just a leg-spinner, and like us all he does get walloped from time to time. Kinda reassuring, don't you think?
